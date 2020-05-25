According to Football Insider, Spurs are considering offering talented youngster Kyle Walker-Peters in a possible swap deal for Southampton ace Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Football Insider claim that Hojbjerg is the north London outfit’s prime midfield target for the next transfer window and a swap or part-exchange deal would benefit Spurs – who to have a restricted budget.

The report describes Walker-Peters as a ‘strong’ option for a potential deal of this nature, the young full-back joined the Saints on loan in the January transfer window.

It’s even added that the England youth international is out of favour with Jose Mourinho.

The report adds that Hojbjerg has rejected the chance to extend his contract with Southampton on ‘multiple’ occasions, with his deal expiring next summer, the next transfer window will perhaps be their final chance to cash in on the central midfielder for a considerable fee.

Football Insider add that Spurs will have to rival Everton for Hojbjerg’s signature and Walker-Peters being accepted in return isn’t a given as the Saints refused to pay £15m for the talent in January.

23-year-old Walker-Peters has shown promise in his earlier senior career, but the ace has been limited to just one appearance for Southampton this season due to injury troubles.

On the other hand, it’s no surprise to see Hojbjerg linked with a club who have aspirations to qualify for the Champions League as the Danish ace has been superb for the Saints over the last two seasons.

The ace, who was a top prospect at Bayern Munich before moving to the south coast outfit, has won Saints’ captain’s armband with some fine performances over the last year.

Hojbjerg is a fairly traditional central midfielder, he doesn’t score or assist too often, but his fundamental midfield play should be appealing to any top Premier League clubs.

The Denmark international could actually be a perfect option to partner alongside the expressive and athletic Tanguy Ndombele – who has struggled since joining Spurs in a big-money move last summer.

With Hojbjerg just 24 years old there’s plenty of time for him to develop further and his recent performances have suggested that he’s ready to take a step up and join a top club.