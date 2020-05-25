Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly in the market for a new big-name signing in midfield in the next transfer window.

And according to Spanish outlet Don Balon, the Spurs boss has identified Atletico Madrid star Koke and Fabian Ruiz of Napoli as two options to strengthen in that area of the pitch.

Koke has been a long serving star for Atletico, becoming a hugely important part of the success the side has enjoyed under Diego Simeone.

It would be great to see the Spaniard in the Premier League at some point, and it’s slightly surprising that he’s not a name more associated with transfer gossip columns.

Ruiz, meanwhile, has impressed at Napoli recently and looks like a player who could soon earn a big move.

Tottenham would surely benefit from the quality these players bring, with Mourinho in need of something of a rebuild after inheriting a struggling side from his predecessor Mauricio Pochettino.

The north London outfit reached the Champions League final last season but now face a fight to even qualify for next year’s edition of the competition, and it looks like it’s time to make changes to this group as many of the key players are now past their peak.