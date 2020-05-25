Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has heaped praise on Timo Werner but has questioned if he would make the switch to Anfield as things stand.

Werner, 24, picked up from where he left off after the Bundesliga resumed this month, as he now has 30 goals and 12 assists in 38 appearances for RB Leipzig so far this season.

As per the Metro, he continues to be heavily linked with a switch to Liverpool, as it’s suggested that he has held talks with Jurgen Klopp while he would be available for around £55m, as suggested by football expert Raphael Honigstein.

He adds that he believes that there is a ‘very strong chance’ he ends up at Anfield, but notes that the hesitancy and delay over a potential move comes amid the coronavirus pandemic and its possible financial impact in the coming months.

Nevertheless, Murphy has raised his own doubts over the move as he has questioned if Werner would be content with sitting on the bench if he can’t displace Roberto Firmino, as ultimately he makes the argument that the German international is simply too talented to have such a role as he’ll want to be a regular starter and deserves to be one.

In his defence, he has a point and he does note that strength in depth is necessary for the top clubs, but there is ultimately a fine line between having plenty of competition and depth and players growing unhappy over a lack of playing time.

That’s something that Liverpool, Klopp and Werner will surely have to figure out to ensure that a move does go through ahead of next season.