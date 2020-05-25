Video: Priceless Cristiano Ronaldo reaction as he nails trick shot in Juventus training session

Cristiano Ronaldo was delighted with himself on Monday as the Juventus superstar nailed a trick shot in training showing off his accuracy.

With training back underway in Italy as the coronavirus measures continue to be eased, the 35-year-old was back on the pitch working on his fitness and skills ahead of a possible Serie A restart next month.

Taking time out from his actual drills, the Portuguese international took on a challenge as seen in the video below as he showed his accuracy by chipping a ball into a basketball net.

While it was an impressive bit of skill in itself, he clearly loved his own attempt as he let out a celebratory cheer coupled with his infamous ‘SIUUUU’ celebration despite there only being one solitary coach in attendance watching him.

Naturally though, he spotted an onlooking camera and savoured the moment. Ronaldo will undoubtedly be itching to get back to playing competitive games and trying to guide Juventus to more trophies, and it doesn’t look as though he’s lost his touch during lockdown…