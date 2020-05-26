AC Milan are reportedly keen on Real Madrid forward Luka Jovic, but a summer move could be complicated for two key reasons according to reports.

The 22-year-old has endured a disappointing debut campaign with Los Blancos, as he has managed just two goals and two assists in 24 appearances.

It comes after a brilliant spell with Eintracht Frankfurt where he bagged 36 goals in 75 games, and so there is undoubtedly a talented player there with goalscoring instincts but unfortunately for Jovic it hasn’t yet clicked at Real Madrid.

Time will tell if he can recover from an injury to feature in the back-end of the current campaign, but speculation is rife over his future as there is said to be interest from Milan.

As noted by Calciomercato, the Serbian international is said to be a top target to bolster a poor Milan attack, which has managed just 28 goals in 26 Serie A games so far this season, giving them the worst tally of the top 13 sides in the standings.

The report adds that a two-year loan deal has been suggested, but there are two problems that the Italian giants face in trying to prise Jovic away from the Bernabeu. Firstly, it’s noted that he is adamant about proving his worth at Real Madrid and so wants to stick it out in Spain, while it’s suggested that his €5m-a-year wages could also be problematic for Milan.

Those are two pretty significant issues in truth, and so time will tell if it’s enough to force Milan to consider other options to bolster their attack ahead of next season.

As noted by the club’s official site, there is an option to extend Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s stay for another season, but aside from Rafael Leao, they would still lack quality competition and depth up front and so a new signing is certainly needed with Calciomercato noting that Myron Boadu and Donyell Malen could be alternative targets.

