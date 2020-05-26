Arsenal and Spurs both hope existing relationships will help them secure Premier League star on a free

It’s clear that free transfers are going to be the only option for a few clubs this Summer, so any potential free agents will suddenly become hot property.

The Express reported on the latest with Spurs and Arsenal this summer, and it sounds like they won’t have much money to spend unless they sell some players first.

That means they will both look to free transfers to strengthen, and Chelsea forward Willian is a key target for both.

Interestingly the report states that both have someone at the club who’s maintained a close friendship with Willian, so it will be interesting to see if that has any sway.

Jose Mourinho managed the Brazilian during his time at Stamford Bridge, and they suggest that he’s kept a close relationship with his former player, so that could be important when he decides his next club.

Arsenal also have a potential ace up their sleeve, as they go on to say that David Luiz is a close friend of Willian, so that might be attractive to him too.

They suggest that he wants to leave Chelsea because they won’t offer him a three year deal, but it’s still not clear where he will play his football next season.