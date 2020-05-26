Not content with bragging rights on the pitch, north London rivals, Arsenal and Tottenham, now appear to be in direct competition for one particular Premier League talent.

Bournemouth’s Ryan Fraser looks certain to leave the south coast side in the summer, and given that he will be available on a free transfer, a favourable deal could be constructed for both parties.

According to the Daily Star, Fraser apparently prefers a move to White Hart Lane, but the Daily Mail report that Arsenal are now confident of acquiring his services.

The Daily Mail also note his 14 assists from the 2018/19 season, which was the second highest total in the division, and his recent drop off during this campaign, with only four assists to his name.

Sometimes a change is needed for a player to reignite his passion, and to also allow clubs to evolve naturally.

Whether or not Bournemouth are relegated, it’s time for Fraser to prove that he can do the business at a bigger club, and Mikel Arteta will surely be hoping that’s at Arsenal.