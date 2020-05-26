Arsenal are set to have a busy summer transfer window, despite being hit hard financially due to the coronavirus.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is preparing to add to his squad in what is the Spanish boss’ first summer transfer window at the helm of the Emirates outfit.

First up, Arsenal have held talks over a potential loan deal for Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho under specific conditions.

The Gunners intend on signing Coutinho on loan rather than pay £70m to sign him permanently and require Barcelona to continue paying a substantial chunk of the 27-year-old’s £250,000-a-week wages, as his wages are way beyond Arsenal’s budget.

However, with both Arsenal and Barcelona hit hard financially by the coronavirus, it remains to be seen whether the deal goes through.

Elsewhere, the Gunners could sell Henrikh Mkhitaryan to Roma with the Italian club plotting to offload Dutch youngster Justin Kluivert to sign Arsenal loanee Mkhitaryan permanently.

This is according to Calciomercato via Corriere dello Sport who report that selling Kluivert could fetch Roma €25m to €30m which would, in turn, help cover Mkhitaryan’s fee.

Kluivert, who is the son of Dutch legend Patrick Kluivert has failed to hit the heights expected of him at Roma since his move from Ajax and could be used as a makeweight to sign the 31-year-old Armenian Mkhitaryan on a permanent deal, as per the report.

Meanwhile, Arsenal could use the funds they receive from Roma for Mkhitaryan for their own transfer dealings this summer as Mikel Arteta looks for ways to bolster his squad on a budget.