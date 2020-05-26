Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi has been warned by former Gunner Jeremie Aliadiere that he might struggle to keep his place under Mikel Arteta unless he matures and works harder on aspects of his game.

The Frenchman has long looked an exciting prospect at Arsenal, having joined as a relative unknown under previous manager Unai Emery.

Guendouzi got off to a promising start at the Emirates Stadium, but has perhaps not developed as some would have hoped, with the 21-year-old perhaps now looking less certain of a regular place in the team under new manager Arteta.

Aliadiere has spoken to Goal about Guendouzi’s progress, saying he is a big fan of his and that he persuaded him to make the move to north London in the first place.

Still, he also feels concerned about his fellow countryman as he doesn’t think Arteta seems like the kind of manager who will put up with some of his shortcomings for too long.

He said: “Listen, I’m a big fan of the guy. He’s like my little brother and I always told him that Arsenal would be a very good team for his development as a player and as a human being.

“He took my advice and came to the club, but I just feel Matteo hasn’t grown up as a human being yet. He’s grown up as a player, he’s matured massively as a player and every year he gets better.

“But unfortunately as a man, he hasn’t grown and matured as much as I thought he would by joining Arsenal.

“I think that’s what he’s missing and that’s why he’s not playing as much under Mikel [Arteta] because Mikel is not really up for that.

“He wants players who are going to do a job for the team and do what they ask him to do. If they are not happy to do that, then he will have someone else do it for him.”