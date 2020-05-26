Birmingham City midfielder Jude Bellingham has announced his return to training with some photos on Twitter, and a large number of Manchester United fans have hijacked the post.

The talented 16-year-old is a real wonderkid after a superb breakthrough season in the Championship, and it could be that he’s going to quickly get himself a move to a big club.

Bellingham has been strongly linked with Man Utd by the Daily Star and others, and would certainly make a fine fit into the kind of squad Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is putting together at Old Trafford.

Still, it seems a bit much for fans on Twitter to be flooding a teenager’s replies with transfer messages like this, with some examples below…

Look better in red lad — mick (@diamond_64) May 26, 2020

Its pretty good weather ar Old Trafford — Brunology (@Brunology_) May 26, 2020

The Red shirt is waiting for you — 05 June 199-??? (@Brian31845801) May 26, 2020

Of course, MUFC supporters are justified in being excited by their club pursuing such a top talent, but the kid should also be given a bit of space.

We’ve seen many talented youngsters fail to make the most of their careers after early hype and it would be a shame if Bellingham became distracted by all this Man Utd talk.

United bound ??? — Matthew (@farel_matthew) May 26, 2020

Already a Red devil get in lad!?? pic.twitter.com/wS6qgfAbqA — Utd_Addict? (@Raymans15) May 26, 2020