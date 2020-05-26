Boost for Arsenal as Barcelona could be open to star’s exit to help bolster Arteta’s attack

Arsenal have reportedly received a transfer boost as it’s claimed Barcelona could allow target Ousmane Dembele to leave on a loan deal this summer.

The 23-year-old joined the Catalan giants from Borussia Dortmund in 2017, but he has since been dogged by injury problems which have restricted him to just 74 appearances.

With 19 goals and 17 assists in those outings, he has shown an ability to be a decisive player for Barca, but his ongoing injury issues which are also blighting him this season too, could threaten to ruin his spell with the reigning La Liga champions.

According to the Sun, Arsenal and Juventus have been handed a boost as it’s suggested that Barcelona will approve a loan exit for the French international this summer as they look to not only boost his price-tag by hoping that he shines on loan elsewhere to become a more valuable asset, but also to offer some relief on their wage bill.

While perhaps not ideal, as a permanent signing would offer more long-term assurance, it could also be a solution for Arsenal too given the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

To avoid having to splash out a big transfer fee could arguably make the swoop more plausible, although with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Nicolas Pepe, Mesut Ozil and others available to Mikel Arteta to field in the final third already, it’s difficult to see how Dembele fits in unless there is an exit first.

That said, Arsenal have managed just 40 goals in their 28 Premier League games so far this season, giving them the second worst tally of the top nine sides in the standings.

In turn, if Dembele can stay fit, his quality in the final third could help make a crucial impact for the Gunners if they are able to reach an agreement on a possible move to north London ahead of next season.

—

“Playing without fans is sadder than dancing with your sister” – Which manager said this? Click here to read more.

—