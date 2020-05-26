Cardiff’s transfer ban appeal delayed as they insist they aren’t liable for any of the £15m Emiliano Sala fee

The sad death of Emiliano Sala and his pilot still resonated today, but it’s a shame to see that Cardiff are still insisting on dragging things through the courts over money.

The Argentine striker’s plane came down as he was on his way to Cardiff to sign for the team, and it was galling to see how quickly Cardiff became concerned about having to pay the transfer fee.

The BBC have reported on the latest with the legal case, as Cardiff insist that they don’t owe any of the £15m fee that was agreed.

They state that FIFA ruled they should’ve paid the first installment last year, and Cardiff were hit with a transfer ban for three windows as a result of their refusal to pay.

The case is now with the Court of Arbitration for Sport, however the report confirms that the case has had to be delayed and it’s not clear when a new date will be set.

The biggest shame here is that we should be talking about how much Sala was loved by the Nantes fans and his family, yet it’s now been reduced to clubs arguing about money.

It was a chance to show some dignity and class and quietly find a way through it, but it’s being dragged through the courts instead.