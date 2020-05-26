Chelsea are keeping an eye on Porto star Jesus Corona should they miss out on Borussia Dortmund ace Jadon Sancho this summer, according to a report in the Daily Star.

Sancho is wanted by a host of clubs including Chelsea but it is likely that Manchester United are leading the race for the £100m-rated Dortmund winger, according to the Daily Star.

The Blues have now identified Porto’s Jesus Corona as a cheaper alternative to Sancho, as per the report in the Daily Star.

Corona has been in superb form for Porto this season scoring two goals and making 17 assists in 41 games for the Portuguese club, and it’s little surprise this kind of form might have attracted interest from bigger clubs.

The report also states that Inter Milan and Sevilla have also enquired about Corona but are yet to make a bid for the wide-man.

A winger makes sense as a priority for Chelsea this summer with both Pedro and Willian’s contracts nearing their end, and Corona could be a viable cheap alternative for the Blues should they miss out on signing Jadon Sancho.

“Playing without fans is sadder than dancing with your sister” – Which manager said this? Click here to read more.

Corona can also operate as a wing-back and his versatility could prove to be useful for the west London club.

The 27-year-old winger has also won 46 caps for the Mexican national team and is valued at £26m, according to the Daily Star report.