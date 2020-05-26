Chelsea star midfielder N’Golo Kante has admitted to being too scared to return to training in conversation with his Blues teammates, according to quotes from Willy Caballero in the Metro.

Kante took part in Chelsea’s training sessions last Tuesday at the club’s Cobham training facility but has been excused for missing training after Tuesday’s sessions.

According to Kante’s teammate Willy Caballero, the French midfielder revealed being too scared to return to training because of the coronavirus on a Zoom call with this teammates.

The Frenchman has tested negative for COVID-19 but is fearful of contracting the virus by returning to playing for the club, but Caballero insists he has the support and respect of the rest of the squad.

Speaking about Kante’s stance on not returning to training, on Instagram Live, his teammate Caballero said:

“It’s very understandable. He tested negative for Covid-19 but he had a bad time of it during quarantine with symptoms of the virus that gave him that fear.

“We respect him and we’ll wait until he feels comfortable because the truth is that to do what we’re doing you have to feel okay and feel confidence and after we start again, we have to all go forward together.

“N’Golo is a very humble and hard-working person who is always smiling and he must have his reasons to lift up his hand and say what he’s said.

“We did a lot of Zoom meetings with Frank Lampard and the other players and he said he didn’t feel safe going back to training because of the way he had felt over the last few weeks.

“We know he’s someone who loves training and running and is incapable of lying about something like this. We support him and we respect him.”

According to the Metro report, Kante has been told that he would be allowed to sit out the remainder of Chelsea’s season should he continue to harbour fears of contracting the coronavirus, which is completely understandable during this crisis.

It will surely be a huge loss for the Blues should Kante not return this season and is something the club will have to cope with once the Premier League resumes in June.