Chelsea are set to have a busy summer transfer window with Blues boss Frank Lampard eager to make new signings to bolster his squad.

According to the Daily Star, Chelsea have identified FC Porto winger Jesus Corona as a possible alternative to Jadon Sancho should they fail to land the England star from Dortmund this summer.

The 27-year-old Mexican winger Corona has two goals and 17 assists to his name this season for Porto and can also play as a wing-back, which is sure to encourage Chelsea to submit a bid for the player.

The Daily Star claim that Corona would be available for as low as £26m.

Elsewhere, the Blues have been urged by former Chelsea ace Frank Leboeuf to sign Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz instead of Philippe Coutinho according to comments the former Chelsea player made to ESPN FC.

The Sun suggest that Havertz is valued close to £100m and is in high demand, with Liverpool, Man Utd, Man City and Bayern Munich all also said to be interested in signing the 20-year-old attacker.

“Playing without fans is sadder than dancing with your sister” – Which manager said this? Click here to read more.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have set an asking price of €35m for Italian midfielder Jorginho as reported by Calciomercato via the paper edition of Corriere dello Sport.

Juventus are rumoured to be interested in signing Jorginho, according to the Sun via Tuttosport with Old Lady boss Maurizio Sarri keen to reunite with the player who played under him at Napoli and Chelsea.

Jorginho’s agent hasn’t ruled out a move for his client to the Serie A, as per his latest comments, while Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is only willing to keep the player at Stamford Bridge if he is happy.