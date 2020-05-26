Bayern Munich face Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga this Tuesday evening afternoon from 17:30GMT: If you want to watch Dortmund v Bayern here’s all you need to know.

The match kicks off at 17:30 on Tuesday 26th May 2020.

Where is Dortmund v Bayern being played?

The match is being played at the Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany.

The 125th meeting between German heavyweights Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich will be one of the most important and anticipated games of the season. Victory for Bayern will all but secure an eighth Bundesliga title.

While a win for the hosts, without the backing of their ferocious Yellow Wall, will provide a tense finale with just four points separating the two sides heading into Tuesday night’s clash.

Dortmund, though, will have to up their game if they’re to halt Hans-Dieter Flick’s side who are currently on a five match winning streak and unbeaten in their last 13 games in all competitions. Despite a 2-0 win at Wolfsburg on Saturday BVB were far from convincing.

They were at times lacklustre, but in the end got the job done.

As for Bayern they were in red hot form, putting five goals past Frankfurt. Although they conceded twice from set pieces which will be a worry.

Robert Lewandowski could and should have had a hat trick, but instead had to settle for a solitary goal, his 41st of the season. Ridiculous. The Pole is 3/1 to open the scoring and 8/13 to score anytime.

Erling Haaland was relatively quiet for Dortmund at the weekend. But he’ll be hoping to get back to scoring ways in what will be his biggest test yet in Germany. The youngster is 9/2 to score first.

Each of the last three der Klassikers have seen the team win to nil and it’s a massive 9/1 for Dortmund to win and keep a clean sheet.

Earlier in the season Bayern put four past their rivals without reply and it’s 35/1 for a repeat 4-0 scoreline.

The last six meetings between the two sides have been won by the home side.

But with games now being played behind closed doors ‘home advantage’ seems to have diminished. Only one of the 9 home teams during both weekends of action have picked up all three points, which doesn’t make good reading for Dortmund who, historically, rely heavily on their incredibly atmosphere and home support.

The hosts are 14/5 to pick up all three points, with the draw available at 10/3 and Bayern at shades of odds on at 8/7.

