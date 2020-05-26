As the reality of Premier League football returning draws ever closer, the managers of the clubs in England’s top flight appear keen to want to push the restart date back.

Dubbed ‘Project Restart,’ every aspect of the Premier League’s return to work will have to be spot on, and to that end, managers believe that a June 26 start date is more realistic, according to the Daily Mirror.

They cite meetings with Premier League chiefs, the Professional Footballers’ Association and League Managers’ Association, where it’s believed the issue of an appropriate amount of time devoted to training was discussed.

Players across the board are, according to the Daily Mirror, ready to play again as soon as practicable, but injury concerns mean that their bosses would like a little extra time to prepare.

It would seem that June 12 is far too early, and whilst it’s being reported they managers accede to June 19, it’s clear from the Daily Mirror report that a June 26 start would be preferred.