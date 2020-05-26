Erling Haaland destined for superstardom as he gears up for Dortmund vs Bayern, surprise move to England could come in future

As he prepares to try and make a decisive impact for Dortmund against Bayern in a crunch clash between the rivals on Tuesday evening, Erling Haaland is seemingly on the path to great things in the future.

Still just 19 years of age, the Norwegian international has plundered in 41 goals and 10 assists in 35 appearances this season across spells with RB Salzburg and Dortmund.

With his value increasing and Europe’s biggest clubs paying attention, it seems merely a matter of time before he’s on the move again in a big-money transfer as he looks to win major trophies and perform at the highest level.

Haaland has a chance to reinforce the point that he is a superstar in the making this week as Dortmund take on rivals Bayern in what could be a decisive showdown for the Bundesliga title, and there is no doubt that he’ll be desperate to make his mark and help his side secure all three points.

All eyes will be on him and his opposite number Robert Lewandowski given how prolific the pair have been this season, and it could ultimately come down to who is in clinical form on the night.

However, while that will be his more immediate focus, it has been noted again how he may shock a few people in the future with his intentions of joining a surprise team if he is to move to England.

Haaland is of course familiar with the Premier League given his father, Alf-Inge, spent time with the likes of Leeds Utd and Man City, and it appears as though Elland Road has perhaps made a big impression on him and he has ambitions of perhaps playing for the current Championship giants in the future to help them win the top prize.

“The dream is to win the Premier League with Leeds,” Haaland once told Norwegian newspaper Aftenposten, as quoted by the Sun on Tuesday.

Time will tell if things fall into place for that to happen as Leeds will need to make significant progress in the coming years to attract a player of his quality and to match his ambition, but all eyes will be on Haaland in a matter of hours as he hopes to give the Bayern defence nightmares to close the gap at the top of the table.