Good news for Real Madrid: Crucial double fitness boost as positive update on key duo

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is reportedly set to receive a major double fitness boost when the La Liga season restarts next month.

As noted by BBC Sport, the Spanish top flight could resume from June 11 onwards, and so it gives clubs another fortnight or so to continue to work on their fitness and prepare for the return of competitive games.

There is still plenty on the line as far as Real Madrid are concerned as they trail rivals Barcelona by two points in the title race, while they’ll hope to overturn a deficit to Man City in the Champions League in their round-of-16 tie.

In order to have the best possible chance of doing that, Zidane will be eager to have as close to a fully-fit squad at his disposal as possible, and he could be in line to get a huge double boost.

According to AS, both Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio have both continued to train at the same pace as their teammates as it’s suggested that they’ve put their injury blows behind them and have recovered, but now they’ll be looking to shake off any rust and avoid any late setbacks.

Asensio has yet to play a single minute of football this season after sustaining a serious knee injury in pre-season last summer, while Hazard has endured a frustrating debut campaign at the Bernabeu having been limited to just 15 appearances due to ongoing injury troubles of his own.

The 29-year-old featured just twice in La Liga between the start of December to March prior to the lockdown, and so having both creative players back in the mix will be music to the ears of Zidane to give them a timely boost in their bid to topple Barcelona.

The report certainly paints a positive picture as far as Hazard and Asensio’s fitness is concerned, as it’s noted that they are expected to be ready as soon as the season restarts, and so they could offer a crucial presence in the final third to help their side be more clinical.

While Real Madrid boast the best defence in the league having conceded just 19 goals in 27 games, they’ve also managed just 49 goals scored, which is 14 less than Barcelona, and perhaps is the key factor between why they’ve fallen behind in the title race having been unable to put teams away.

