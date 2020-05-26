Harry Kane has been given a clear message over his career amid transfer rumours linking him with Manchester United.

The England international has been one of the finest strikers in Europe for a number of years now, but is yet to win a major trophy due to a lack of success at Tottenham.

Man Utd have been linked with Kane by the Daily Star and others, and Sheringham has now discussed the forward’s future, having been in a similar situation himself in his career.

The former striker left Spurs for United in 1997 and later ended up a treble winner at Old Trafford, and he has rather pointedly told Kane: “You only have one career Harry, make sure you make the most of it”.

It’s pretty easy to work out what he means by that, though he did also acknowledge that Tottenham are in a better place now than when he was at the club.

"You only have one career Harry, make sure you make the most of it" Teddy Sheringham has some advice for Harry Kane – and whether his future lies with Spurs ? Watch the #SkyFootballShow now on Sky Sports PLpic.twitter.com/plOpjsIw5g — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 26, 2020

Still, he suggested that if they still haven’t won anything by the end of next season it might soon be time to think about moving on.

United could definitely do with a striker of Kane’s calibre after being overly reliant on Marcus Rashford since selling Romelu Lukaku last summer.

