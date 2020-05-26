“Hopefully he can finish off what he started”: Solskjaer gives an update on forward’s situation at Man United

It’s becoming clear that loan deals won’t be automatically extended to cover leagues that are going to go on for longer than expected, and that could inconvenience a few clubs.

When Odion Ighalo joined Man United in January it looked like a textbook example of a panic signing – it was expected that he would rarely play and would return back to China at the end of his spell with little fuss being made.

He’s actually had a good impact on the side, it’s clear that his love for the club has endeared him to the fans, while he’s been a pleasant surprise on the pitch.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given an update on his situation, but it sounds like his future is still up in the air for now:

Solskjaer on this to MUTV: “We’re in dialogue. They’ve been great towards us, his club, and allowed him to play for his dream club. Hopefully he can finish off what he started, hopefully with a trophy for us. At the moment, nothing has been agreed. We’re just waiting to see.” https://t.co/DQ0XbrJmjG — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) May 26, 2020

Although it’s unlikely that keeping Ighalo will be the difference between winning silverware and missing out, it does sound like they want him to stay and do have plans to play him for the rest of this season.

Another tweet from Simon Stone yesterday indicated that Shanghai Shenhua held the power here and it’s still not clear what will happen, so it’s worth keeping an eye on this over the next few days: