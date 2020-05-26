Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi is edging closer to a permanent move to Paris Saint-Germain, according to a report in ESPN.

Talks between both clubs have been ongoing while PSG were reportedly negotiating with Inter to lower Icardi’s price due to the economic impact of the coronavirus, while the player’s agent and wife Wanda Nara has also been involved in finalising the deal, according to the report.

Icardi has been in fine form for Paris Saint-Germain this season while on loan, scoring 20 goals in all competitions for the Ligue 1 outfit.

The Argentine forward arrived in Paris on loan from Inter last summer with a buyout option of €70m.

However, PSG were holding out for Inter to lower the striker’s buyout fee and according to the ESPN report, the fee for Icardi is now agreed to be between €55m and €60m, in line with negotiations that took place this weekend.

According to the report, the striker’s agent Wanda Nara has negotiated a four-year deal that will see Icardi earn €10m-a-year.

The Argentine striker seems set to replace Uruguayan forward Edinson Cavani, whose contract expires this summer, as PSG’s main centre-forward and should make a great addition to the Parisian club’s attack that boasts the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.