Barcelona are reportedly furious with the news that Liverpool are pursuing the €67million transfer of their former player Adama Traore.

The 24-year-old has shone with current club Wolves and could be about to earn himself a big move after showing so much improvement in the Premier League in recent times.

Liverpool have been linked with Traore and it seems this has ruffled some feathers at the Nou Camp, according to Spanish news outlet Don Balon.

The report claims Barcelona chief Josep Bartomeu is ‘pulling his hair out’ at the prospect of Traore moving to Anfield, though it’s not explained precisely why.

It could be that the Catalan giants are unhappy to see a player they lost on the cheap now moving for big money, meaning they’ve missed out.

Barca may also have been keen to re-sign Traore in the future, but that will become harder if the Spaniard ends up at another big club.

After humiliating Barcelona in the Champions League semi-final last season, LFC fans will surely be amused to be winding them up once again in the transfer market!

