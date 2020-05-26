Liverpool have emerged as the biggest, most relevant club in the world based on social media interactions, according to a report from Deportes & Finanzas.

The report totals the engagement on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube and has revealed that Liverpool are the club with the most engagement online in 2020.

While the size of a club and their influence in the world of football is usually based on fans, trophies won, wealth and cultural relevance, in this modern-day era of online interaction, the club’s online presence also plays a huge factor in determining the size of the club.

As seen in the tweet below, Liverpool gazumped Barcelona in online interactions this calendar year by producing 499m engagements as opposed to second-placed Barca’s 465m.

While Manchester United are third on the list with 436m interactions followed by Real Madrid with 321m interactions.

??? @LFC, the football club in the world with the highest social media engagement during 2020! (january 1 to april 30) ? Liverpool fans ?? pic.twitter.com/gezM9BLfdb — Deportes&Finanzas® (@DeporFinanzas) May 25, 2020

It’s certain that once the Premier League resumes in June and Liverpool lift their first PL title, the interactions on social media will skyrocket.

Also, Liverpool’s new sponsorship deal with Nike will add to the club’s worldwide exposure going forward.