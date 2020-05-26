Liverpool fans will love what Kylian Mbappe said about Reds, Klopp amid transfer speculation

Kylian Mbappe has heaped praise on Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp amid speculation over the Paris Saint-Germain superstar’s future.

Still only 21 years of age, the French international has won countless trophies at club level while he’s already lifted the World Cup too.

Regarded as one of the top players in the world already and tipped to be the next major superstar in the game, Mbappe is expected to go from strength to strengthen in the coming years.

As per the Mirror though, both Real Madrid and Liverpool have been linked with a move, while PSG are trying to convince him to extend his contract, which currently runs until 2022.

Amid that talk over his future, he has lauded the Merseyside giants and boss Klopp for how they’ve dominated this season.

“This season, Liverpool have been a machine in the Premier League,” he told the Mirror. “They have made winning look easy but the truth is that it is never easy.

“Performances like they have been having don’t just happen.

“To be as ruthless as they have been would come from lots of hard work in training and from having a very good manager.”

While that is obviously in no shape or form a hint at wanting a move to Anfield, the fact that he has even praised the soon-to-be Premier League champions will no doubt go down very well on Merseyside.

Time will tell if signing him is a genuine possibility for Liverpool though if Mbappe does opt to leave PSG, as ultimately it would require them paying a huge transfer fee and massive wages to get him on board. For now though, it’s clear that he has been left impressed by what the Reds are doing, and he may well wish to be part of that in the future.

That said, Real Madrid have also been heavily linked, and so it remains to be seen if that becomes a more realistic option if he decides to leave the French capital.

