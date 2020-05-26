Once the summer transfer market opens for business, it’s expected that many of the teams that will do business will be forced to get by with loan signings and swap deals, because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, should the takeover of Newcastle United go through as planned, the Magpies are likely to be awash with cash thanks to the incredible wealth of their new owners.

To that end, many players are likely to be within their reach financially, and according to the Daily Mail, the north east outfit are already planning to make Liverpool outcast, Xherdan Shaqiri, one of their major summer acquisitions.

At just 28 years of age, the Swiss striker remains in his prime as a player, but the Reds haven’t given him minutes since January 11, according to the Daily Mail.

What’s more, the paper also note that Liverpool turned down offers from Roma and Sevilla in the winter window because of still being involved in all of the important competitions.

Now it’s thought that Jurgen Klopp will allow the player to leave, and with Newcastle reported to have already been in touch with his representatives, per the Daily Mail, he could be starting the 2020/21 campaign in the famous black and white stripes.