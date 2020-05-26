What Jurgen Klopp has been trying to find out about Liverpool transfer target Timo Werner during talks

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been trying to get to know Timo Werner better during talks with the player, Bild journalist Christian Falk has told Empire of the Kop.

The Reds could no doubt benefit from securing this top signing up front, and fans will be encouraged by another report from the Liverpool FC blog that Werner has been given permission to speak to other clubs.

Falk says Klopp often uses these direct conversations with players to get to know more about them and suss out whether their personality makes them the right fit for the demands that come with playing for his hugely successful team.

Speaking to EOTK, Falk said: “In such meetings, Klopp does not primarily talk about football.

“It is about the player getting to know him. He wants that players to not think of him like his public image. He doesn’t want them to have the impression that he is just the guy who is funny or who says clever things.

“Playing without fans is sadder than dancing with your sister” – Which manager said this? Click here to read more.

“Klopp will also see if the player fits him and the his spirit of his team. He wants to answer this question: Is the player ready to do as much running as is required for the Klopp style?”

Liverpool fans will be eager for the Premier League to return as they’re so close to winning the title, but until then it still looks like a good time to be a Reds supporter as Klopp lines up potentially more top players to come in.

LFC already have one of the best attacks in the world in Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, and one can only imagine what a force they’ll be if they manage to add Werner to that list as well.