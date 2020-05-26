The latest Liverpool transfer gossip is all here in one place for you, and it’s certainly looking good on the Timo Werner front as the saga rumbles on.

The Germany international has been a world class performer in his time with RB Leipzig, and he’s been a target for Reds boss Jurgen Klopp for some time.

It’s therefore pretty encouraging from a Liverpool point of view to hear that Leipzig have no issue with Werner now holding talks with Klopp over Zoom, according to Empire of the Kop.

The 24-year-old would be an immense addition to a side already containing the world class trio of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, though Manchester United may also be rivals for his signature.

Elsewhere, Liverpool are also being linked with Wolves winger Adama Traore after his eye-catching form in the Premier League.

However, it seems LFC’s interest in the Spain Under-21 international has rubbed his old club Barcelona up the wrong way.

Don Balon claim Barca chief Josep Bartomeu is furious about the potential deal, with the Catalan giants presumably set to miss out on a huge sum of money after losing him as a youngster earlier in his career.

Finally, there’s another winger being linked with Liverpool as Barcelona make Ousmane Dembele available.

The France international is now clear to leave on the cheap at just £39million, and he could be a fine signing for Liverpool if he can get back to his best.

Dembele was world class at previous club Borussia Dortmund and could be a fine fit for Klopp’s style of play at Anfield.