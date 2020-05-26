Manchester City are targeting Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey as a replacement for Leroy Sane, according to the Daily Mail.

Sane could be on his way out of Manchester this summer and is said to be a target for Bayern Munich, with talks of a £70m move to Germany on the cards as per earlier reports in the Daily Mirror.

According to the reports, Manchester City are closely monitoring Leverkusen’s Bailey and are preparing for a summer move for the winger.

The 22-year-old has been in fine form for Leverkusen this season scoring five goals and making one assist and City are interested in signing the winger based on what they’ve seen of the youngster.

According to the report, Leverkusen could let Bailey leave for a fee of around £40m.

Bailey would be a fine addition at the Etihad and would slot right into the squad as a replacement for Sane under Pep Guardiola, who would surely get the best out of the Jamaica international, should the move materialise.

However, at the moment there is no report of an official bid made by City for Bailey.