There isn’t too much that Kevin De Bruyne can be reproached for, but the Manchester City attacking midfielder has been the butt of endless jokes after his latest foray into the fashion world.

Known for his abundant skill on the football pitch, less so for his sartorial elegance off it, the Belgian’s decision to team up with shirt makers, UNTUCKit, has been much to the amusement of football fans it appears.

According to The Sun, UNTUCKit shared a picture of the player on Instagram, captioned: “Meet our newest U.K. fan: Premier League champion and Manchester City Midfielder Kevin De Bruyne.

“When he’s not on the field, Kevin loves our wrinkle-free shirts for every day and our cozy shirt jackets for layering. Join us in welcoming @KevinDeBruyne to Team @UNTUCKit. Read more about UNTUCKit and Kevin at the link in bio.”

The awkward looking poses from De Bruyne, saw some fans unable to resist commenting.

“That’s literally the only time he’s worn that shirt,” said one, per The Sun, with another noting; “WTF. Can’t see too many of these making their way into Kevs wardrobe.”

“Gonna be a model after football eh Kev?” a third quipped.

It isn’t clear whether De Bruyne will have an ongoing association with the brand, however, if he continues to do the business for Pep Guardiola’s side then the ridicule he’s been subject to recently will just be a passing phase.

From a professional perspective, the player clearly has far more important things to be worrying about too, given that there’s still an impending two-year ban from the Champions League hanging over the Citizens.

Should any appeal not be successful, then worrying about where to ply his trade next, rather than which shirt he’s wearing, will be the order of the day.