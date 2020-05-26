There isn’t too much that Kevin De Bruyne can be reproached for, but the Manchester City attacking midfielder has been the butt of endless jokes after his latest foray into the fashion world.
Known for his abundant skill on the football pitch, less so for his sartorial elegance off it, the Belgian’s decision to team up with shirt makers, UNTUCKit, has been much to the amusement of football fans it appears.
According to The Sun, UNTUCKit shared a picture of the player on Instagram, captioned: “Meet our newest U.K. fan: Premier League champion and Manchester City Midfielder Kevin De Bruyne.
It isn’t clear whether De Bruyne will have an ongoing association with the brand, however, if he continues to do the business for Pep Guardiola’s side then the ridicule he’s been subject to recently will just be a passing phase.
From a professional perspective, the player clearly has far more important things to be worrying about too, given that there’s still an impending two-year ban from the Champions League hanging over the Citizens.
Should any appeal not be successful, then worrying about where to ply his trade next, rather than which shirt he’s wearing, will be the order of the day.