“Man United incoming”: These fans react as Borussia Dortmund leave out Jadon Sancho again

You don’t often see a player being linked with a big money move while they also struggle to get into the first team at their current club, so it’s hard to figure out what to make of this.

Borussia Dortmund have been outstanding since the Bundesliga restarted, but it’s worth noting that Jadon Sancho hasn’t been able to get into the team in the past few games.

The Express linked Sancho with a move to Man United again recently, yet he’s been left on the bench for the game against Bayern Munich today.

The report indicates that United may have to pay more than £100m to sign him, so this might actually help them in negotiations if they want to reduce the fee.

Plenty of fans on Twitter have pondered what this means too, and some are thinking it could signal that he will be on his way to Old Trafford:

Sancho benched for three straight games. MAN UNITED incoming, here we go!!!!

they’re in a title race and Sancho is benched for the 3rd game running, there’s defo something going on https://t.co/kqKOtvO1Fl — nikhil (@NG_________) May 26, 2020

Sancho getting benched only means one thing: pic.twitter.com/vCfeYv7tiP — Brunology (@Brunology_) May 26, 2020

Sancho is match fit and still he’s benched for the biggest game in Germany? WELCOME TO UNITED JADON SANCHO!!!! — Pulkit ? (@OleTrain) May 26, 2020

Sancho does look a bit heavier but not starting him 3 games in a row makes me feel like he’s Def moving this summer — Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor (@HarshKapoor_) May 26, 2020

Time will tell if he does move this summer, but it does feel like Dortmund are starting to plan for life without him.