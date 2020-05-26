Aside from trying to get himself back to somewhere approaching full fitness during the lockdown, Man United’s Marcus Rashford has also been doing some sterling charity work, for which he’s now been recognised.

According to the Daily Mail, the Red Devils striker has earned the High Sheriff Special Recognition Award for the work with charity, FareShare.

In a relatively short space of time, Rashford has helped to raise almost £20million, and that money has helped to provide meals for around 2.8million children a week in the Manchester area.

Judging by his social media posts, it’s clearly something that’s close to Rashford’s heart.

Wouldn’t normally share these types of things but this certificate is not just for me, it belongs to you all. Each and every one of you that has contributed the few £s you can, you’ve all made a huge difference (1) pic.twitter.com/tyTg3hOKze — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) May 25, 2020

2.8million children a week are receiving meals they otherwise wouldn’t have during this lockdown because of YOUR help. I couldn’t have done any of this without the help of you all and @fareshare (2) — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) May 25, 2020

To be recognised by my city is a great feeling. From being young I knew that if I ever got in a position that I could help I would and I’m so proud of what we’ve achieved so far. Thank you all, you’re all superstars ??? (3) — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) May 25, 2020

And we won’t stop until children and their parents no longer have to worry about where their next meal is coming from. I appreciate you all, thank you to the High Sheriff of Greater Manchester (4) — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) May 25, 2020

At a time when media are all to ready to build up elite players only to tear them down again at the first opportunity, it’s heartening to see the efforts that Rashford has made for his community.

That’s precisely the sort of role model that kids need to look up to and shows that he can be as important off of the pitch as on it.