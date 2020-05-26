Menu

Man United’s Marcus Rashford earns Special Recognition Award for charity work

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Aside from trying to get himself back to somewhere approaching full fitness during the lockdown, Man United’s Marcus Rashford has also been doing some sterling charity work, for which he’s now been recognised.

According to the Daily Mail, the Red Devils striker has earned the High Sheriff Special Recognition Award for the work with charity, FareShare.

In a relatively short space of time, Rashford has helped to raise almost £20million, and that money has helped to provide meals for around 2.8million children a week in the Manchester area.

Judging by his social media posts, it’s clearly something that’s close to Rashford’s heart.

More Stories about Marcus Rashford

At a time when media are all to ready to build up elite players only to tear them down again at the first opportunity, it’s heartening to see the efforts that Rashford has made for his community.

That’s precisely the sort of role model that kids need to look up to and shows that he can be as important off of the pitch as on it.

More Stories Marcus Rashford