Manchester United have reportedly been handed a huge double fitness boost as both Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford have recovered ahead of the Premier League’s possible return.

While it is not yet known precisely when English football will get up and running again, it seems increasingly like we will all see our favourite clubs in action again some time next month.

For Man Utd, the Premier League being suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic might actually end up being good news in terms of getting two key players back who mightn’t have otherwise been able to contribute towards the end of their season.

According to James Robson of the Evening Standard, both Pogba and Rashford have made full recoveries from their fitness issues and would be ready to play again in United’s run-in…

Rashford and Pogba have fully recovered from injuries and will be fit to play when football resumes #mufc — James Robson (@jamesrobsonES) May 26, 2020

This is great news for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, as they were already in pretty good form even before football was paused.

With these two big names back in action, MUFC will surely feel a late run for a top four spot is now well within their grasp.