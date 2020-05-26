Manchester United may be lucky enough to be one of the clubs least affected by the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Red Devils look to be in a fairly strong financial position, with the latest transfer gossip suggesting little has changed in terms of their transfer plans.

First up, United could end up trying to hijack Liverpool’s move for RB Leipzig Timo Werner – a deal that has looked more or less in the bag for Jurgen Klopp for some time now.

Still, reports claim Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is also ready to look into signing the Germany international this summer as Odion Ighalo’s loan nears its end.

Werner is a world class talent and could surely be a fine fit at Old Trafford to take the pressure off Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

On top of Werner, there’s another link with Tottenham goal machine Harry Kane, as former Spurs and Red Devils man Teddy Sheringham drops a not-so-subtle hint for the England international to move to Old Trafford.

Speaking about the possible move to Sky Sports, Sheringham stressed that Kane might not have much of a chance of winning something at Spurs.

He finished by sending a message to Kane, saying: “You only have one career Harry, make sure you make the most of it”.

And finally, Man Utd have been given a boost in their rumoured pursuit of Corentin Tolisso.

Latest reports claim the French World Cup winner has been cleared to leave Bayern Munich this summer, so it will be interesting to see if MUFC pounce.

Tolisso could be a fine signing, even if injuries have disrupted his progress during his time at the Allianz Arena.