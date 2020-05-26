Manchester United are reportedly ready to switch their focus to two potential striker signings due to Odion Ighalo’s loan spell looking set to come to an end.

The Nigerian has done well in his brief spell at Old Trafford, but it never seemed particularly likely that he’d be a long-term option for the Red Devils.

According to Goal, Ighalo is now set to return to parent club Shanghai Shenhua, with United now looking at RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner as an option to come in up front.

The report explains that Man Utd are unlikely to spend hundreds of millions on players in this climate, but Werner could be available for fairly cheap, at around €60million.

Goal note that the Germany international has also been targeted by Liverpool, which follows Empire of the Kop claiming he’s been given permission to speak to Jurgen Klopp, as well as other potential suitors.

The Reds, however, probably don’t need a new signing up front as much as United do, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer lacking alternatives to Marcus Rashford since selling Romelu Lukaku last summer.

Werner has been a world class performer for Leipzig and seems an ideal option for MUFC.

Meanwhile, Lyon hit-man Moussa Dembele has also been mentioned as an option for United in Goal’s report.