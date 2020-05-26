It really is worth noting that Newcastle United are still owned by Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce is the manager, but a lot of speculation has jumped several steps ahead of the current reality.

A lot of stories seem to assume the takeover will go through and that will result in a big name manager who will be given a lot of money to spend, and this one from Mundo Deportivo is just the latest.

They indicate that Mauricio Pochettino and Rafa Benitez are the two managers who are most likely to take over at this point, and both would welcome the signing of Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona.

As a result, it’s suggested that Newcastle have already started speaking to Coutinho, as they look to explain their project and how he would fit in with that.

It’s clear that this move is entirely dependent on the takeover going through and you have to think that other big signings will be needed, so it will be interesting to see how it works out.

If Newcastle do have money and manage to convince Pochettino or Benitez to take over while also securing a big name signing like the Brazilian, then it’s likely many more will follow.