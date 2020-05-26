Ahead of Newcastle United’s potential takeover, the first-team players have thrown their support behind one particular manager.

The Daily Star have linked Mauricio Pochettino and former incumbent, Rafa Benitez, with the position, but the paper also note that the squad would prefer that Steve Bruce is kept in place.

Although Bruce may not be the highest profile manager in the English top-flight, the new owners would do well to listen to those who work under him once they take over the reins from Mike Ashley.

“Steve is popular with the players and a lot of them would be very disappointed if he left,” the Daily Star quote a source as saying.

“Of course, footballers are accustomed to managers coming and going but there is a great rapport between management and players.

“There’s a great atmosphere within the club. In fact, we’ve even had some lighthearted banter about the whole situation and what may happen to the gaffer if and when the takeover is finalised.

“But everyone feels the team was in a good place when football stopped and there has been real progress here.”

It’s all very well having billions to spend on whomever they wish, but upsetting the equilibrium for the sake of it could have disastrous consequences for the Magpies.

More Stories / Latest News Euro giants prepared to axe €25m+ ace to finance permanent deal for Arsenal loanee Barcelona’s Lionel Messi is closing in on this incredible milestone Chelsea put €35m price-tag on influential figure amid interest from Euro giants

There’s every possibility that success may be just around the corner for the north east giants and a new broom sweeping clean isn’t always the best option.

Bruce has deserved to take the club into a new era, but time will tell if he’s afforded that courtesy.