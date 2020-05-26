The proposed takeover of Newcastle United has taken an age to go through, and the recent World Trade Organisation ruling has now left the deal hanging by a thread.

That is unlikely to please supporters of the Magpies, who have seemingly wanted chairman, Mike Ashley, out of the club for years.

The Daily Star have reported that the WTO have ruled that Saudi Arabia is behind a streaming service, beoutQ, that offered illegal access to sporting events.

Given that the WTO report apparently establishes a clear legal link between the service and the Saudi state, whose crown prince is Mohammed Bin Salman, the question therefore remains that if a crime has been committed, how on earth the Saudi state can then pass the ‘fit and proper persons’ test to allow them to seize control of the north east giants.

The Guardian state that the full report won’t be due out until mid-June, however, the decision on whether to ratify the deal could be made before then.

FIFA, UEFA, La Liga and the Premier League have all tried to take legal action against the Saudi state before because of beoutQ, per The Guardian, and this latest decision surely puts the takeover in real jeopardy now.