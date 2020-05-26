So much has been written about Newcastle United recently, with everyone getting excited about who might take over from Steve Bruce and what players they could attract.

Of course that was all assuming that the takeover would go through without a hitch, but that’s not the case according to a recent report from The Guardian.

They state that the problem arises from a complaint about a pirate TV service which gave access to sporting events, and it sounds like it originated from Saudi Arabia.

They go on to say that the funds for the take over were coming from Saudi, and that link to the TV company is a huge issue after the World Trade Organisation ruled that they were the country behind it.

Clearly this is a big issue and a full report is expected to be released at some point soon, and the takeover may hinge on proving that there is no link between those behind the deal and this crime.

The Guardian confirm that the Premier League has refused to comment on these claims at this time, so it’s still not clear what is going to happen with this, but it sounds like a final decision won’t come soon.