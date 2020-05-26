It feels like free agents are going to have a lot of bargaining power over the next couple of seasons, so it makes sense for every club to tie their important players down to longer deals.

They might also have the issue where it could be tough to find suitable replacements just now, so the latest developments with David Alaba at Bayern Munich make sense.

As reported by Mundo Deportivo, he was touted as a target for Barcelona this Summer, and he only has one year left on his contract just now.

It sounds like Barcelona are holding off from making a move just now, and that’s allowed Bayern to offer him a massive extension.

They go on to say that Bayern have offered him a new deal through to 2023 which would see him earn around €15m per season, which would be a big improvement on his current €11m per year deal.

The Austrian has shown just how important he is to Bayern so far in their game against Borussia Dortmund today, with his quality and versatility proving to be invaluable to the team.

There’s nothing to suggest he’s signed the new deal yet, but it’s starting to look like the most likely solution.