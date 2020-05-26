Real Madrid have received what could be interpreted as a transfer boost as PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe has revealed that Zinedine Zidane was his first idol.

The 21-year-old has rapidly established himself as one of the top players in the game, scoring 90 goals and providing 49 assists in 120 appearances since joining PSG.

That has led to countless domestic trophies with the capital club, while he has already lifted the World Cup with France.

With his entire career still ahead of him, it remains to be seen just how much Mbappe is able to achieve, and time will tell whether or not that involves still being a PSG player.

As noted in his comments below, he has dropped what might be perceived as a hint at a desire to work with Zidane given he holds in him in such high regard, with AS previously noting Real Madrid’s interest in him.

“My first idol was Zidane for everything he achieved with the national team,” he told the Mirror. “Then it was Cristiano. He has won a lot and is still a winner after so much success. Both have left their mark on the history of football and I want to leave my own chapter in the books.”

It’s worth noting that Mbappe went on to add in the interview that he would find helping PSG win their first Champions League ‘something very special’, while he reiterated that he puts the club and France ahead of any individual accolades when asked about his ambition to win the Ballon d’Or.

In turn, that should be enough to avoid PSG fans becoming too concerned over the situation, but naturally, there will be question marks over his future with the reigning Ligue 1 champions amid the ongoing transfer speculation linking him with Real Madrid in particular.

HIs current contract expires in 2022, and so perhaps we’ll learn a lot more about his intentions for the future next summer or before then, as a decision will need to be made on whether to commit his long-term future to PSG or seek a new challenge elsewhere instead.

—

“Playing without fans is sadder than dancing with your sister” – Which manager said this? Click here to read more.

—