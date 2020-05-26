Menu

‘Slower than my nan’ – These fans are not happy with what they’ve seen from Man United summer target

It seems Manchester United supporters got a bit of a shock on Tuesday evening, when one of the club’s potential summer targets looked out of sorts.

The future of Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho will likely be resolved one way or the other soon, with the Red Devils one of the clubs monitoring developments.

However, his performance against Bayern Munich in Der Klassiker saw supporters take to Twitter to voice their concerns.

Although the coronavirus pandemic is likely to have seen transfer fees reduce significantly in the upcoming window, it’s not thought that Sancho’s price will move too much, and with Dortmund not needing to sell, they hold all the aces in any deal.

With the Bundesliga title almost out of reach for them now, it will be interesting to see just how much the former Manchester City man will be played between now and the end of the 2019/20 campaign.

If he isn’t at peak fitness and the club are looking to cash in, then clearly he’ll need to be wrapped in cotton wool for the remainder of the season.

