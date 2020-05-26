It seems Manchester United supporters got a bit of a shock on Tuesday evening, when one of the club’s potential summer targets looked out of sorts.

The future of Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho will likely be resolved one way or the other soon, with the Red Devils one of the clubs monitoring developments.

However, his performance against Bayern Munich in Der Klassiker saw supporters take to Twitter to voice their concerns.

Sancho moving slower than my nan — Eduardo Hagn (@EduardoHagn) May 26, 2020

Horrendously is even an understatement. Makes sense why he’s been benched so far — Denzel Carter (@Dee_NYS) May 26, 2020

In this exact fixture last season, Jadon Sancho absolutely ran the show. Was excellent. Such a shame he clearly isn’t at those fitness levels here — Andrew Cesare (@AndrewCesare) May 26, 2020

Although the coronavirus pandemic is likely to have seen transfer fees reduce significantly in the upcoming window, it’s not thought that Sancho’s price will move too much, and with Dortmund not needing to sell, they hold all the aces in any deal.

More Stories / Latest News Report suggests Real Madrid will no longer reveal contract details for players Good news for Real Madrid: Crucial double fitness boost as positive update on key duo Arsenal confident of beating Tottenham to this Premier League talent

With the Bundesliga title almost out of reach for them now, it will be interesting to see just how much the former Manchester City man will be played between now and the end of the 2019/20 campaign.

If he isn’t at peak fitness and the club are looking to cash in, then clearly he’ll need to be wrapped in cotton wool for the remainder of the season.