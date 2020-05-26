In what will surely be regarded as great news for Mikel Arteta, one of his long-term injury absentees returned to training on Tuesday after five months out.

Though it may have been a surprise to see Calum Chambers back at it on the training pitch, captured by football.london, it seems clear that the player wants to work hard in order to get back into contention for a starting spot in the Arsenal team as soon as possible.

With potentially only three weeks between Tuesday’s first session back and the resumption of the 2019/20 Premier League campaign, dubbed Project Restart, it’s unlikely that Chambers will feature initially, and maybe not at all this season.

However, the fact that he’s well on the road to recovery after such a serious injury is good news both for player and club.

If nothing else, it gives Arteta another decent defensive option as he looks to build a squad to win silverware in the future and close the gap on those teams that have been consistently finishing above them in the recent past.