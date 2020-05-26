Atalanta have reportedly started talks with Chelsea over securing the permanent signing of midfielder Mario Pasalic, although it’s suggested that they want a discount on the agreed €15m fee.

The 25-year-old joined the Blues from Hajduk Split in 2014, but he has since failed to make a single appearance for the club having been shipped out on five different loan deals.

The last of which was to join Atalanta in 2018, and the Croatian ace has established himself as a key figure in Bergamo having made 74 appearances since and he has played an important role in helping them qualify for the Champions League.

With that in mind, it’s no surprise then that Atalanta seemingly wish to keep hold of him on a permanent basis as his current loan deal is set to expire this summer.

As reported by Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Corriere di Bergamo, it’s suggested that negotiations are now underway between Atalanta and Chelsea over wrapping up a deal to see Pasalic move permanently to north Italy, although it’s added that the Italian club want a discount on their previously agreed €15m deal due to the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

It appears as though the Serie A outfit are keen to ensure that Pasalic stays and are ready to press ahead with talks to conclude a deal, but time will tell if they can convince Chelsea to lower their initial demands to green light an exit.

The move arguably makes sense for all concerned though as Atalanta would keep a key player, Pasalic will continue to enjoy a prominent role while Frank Lampard will potentially get a boost to his transfer funds to strengthen his squad and continue to stamp his own mark on it.

Time will tell if everything goes through smoothly, but it appears as though steps are being taken now for the permanent switch to be agreed.

