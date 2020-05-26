Triple exit: Mikel Arteta could axe trio as Arsenal set to listen to offers to spark potential rebuild

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is reportedly open to exits for a trio of defensive players as he looks to stamp his mark on the squad this summer.

The Spaniard was appointed in December and has overseen an improvement in performances and results for the most part as the Gunners remain in contention for the FA Cup while they will have not yet given up hope on a top-four finish in the Premier League either.

After a relatively quiet January transfer window though, Arteta has yet to really make his mark on the squad and bring in players who are perhaps better suited to his ideas and style of play moving forward, and so the upcoming summer transfer window could be a real opportunity for him to do that.

Ultimately though with the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic in mind, it could limit Arsenal’s ability to spend, and so either exits to fund recruitment or swap deals might be needed to help overcome that concern.

As reported by the Metro, a trio of players could be on their way out as it’s suggested that Arsenal could listen to offers for Rob Holding, Sokratis and Shkodran Mustafi.

That would mean David Luiz, Pablo Mari and Calum Chambers would remain as their centre-half options, while William Saliba will return from his loan spell and is expected to be part of Arsenal’s plans next season too.

Nevertheless, by clearing space and raising funds, that could allow Arteta to swoop to bring in another defensive player to help fill those voids and to start rebuilding the squad with his own vision and plans in mind, and so time will tell if sufficient offers are made to ensure Arsenal green light exits and start to reshape the squad to give Arteta every chance of being a success at the Emirates.

That said, while it could make sense to move Sokratis and Mustafi on, some Arsenal fans will perhaps raise issue with any plans to sell Holding, who at 24, could still be a key figure in the coming years.

