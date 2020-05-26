Two star players Juventus are willing to part with in swap deal offer for Man Utd superstar

Juventus are reportedly willing to offer two of their senior stars in a player exchange deal to try and land Man Utd ace Paul Pogba this summer.

Pogba enjoyed a stellar spell with the reigning Serie A champions between 2012 and 2016, making 178 appearances for the club while winning four league titles and four domestic trophies as he emerged as one of the top midfielders in Europe.

However, his return to Man Utd hasn’t quite worked out as hoped, as he has struggled to match that level and standard on a consistent basis at Old Trafford, while he has endured a bitterly frustrating campaign this year having been limited to just eight appearances due to injury.

Speculation over his future refuses to go away too, and now Calciomercato report, via the paper edition of Tuttosport, that Juventus are keen to try and prise him back to Turin this summer.

Given the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s highly likely that most, if not all, clubs are going to struggle to splash out big fees ahead of next season on new signings.

With that in mind, it’s suggested that Juve could offer Douglas Costa and Adrien Rabiot in a swap deal to try and lower Pogba’s price-tag and convince United to part ways with the World Cup-winning French international.

On one hand, Rabiot would offer them an immediate replacement option in midfield, while Costa could bolster their attack and give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer another dynamic in the final third.

However, Costa has struggled to make a decent impact this season while continuing to pick up injury problems, and Rabiot has underwhelmed in his first season with the Bianconeri and is seemingly facing doubts over his future already.

With those factors in mind, perhaps it raises question marks over whether or not Man Utd should be open to such an offer, especially as they will surely be itching to see Pogba back in action alongside Bruno Fernandes and the rest of the first team before making any decisions on his future.

—

“Playing without fans is sadder than dancing with your sister” – Which manager said this? Click here to read more.

—