Video: Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies shows INCREDIBLE recovery speed to deny a clear chance for Haaland

In many ways it’s hard to get excited about a full back, so it makes it even more wonderful when someone shows the ability to provide entertaining moments from the position.

Alphonso Davies has broken through at Bayern Munich this season, and he’s mainly taken plaudits for his contribution in an attacking sense.

He’s also showing he has the appetite to defend and his electric pace is incredible to see. He demonstrated something similar last week, but this time it looks like Erling Haaland is through on goal, only for the chance to disappear instantly:

Ridiculous from Alphonso Davies here pic.twitter.com/ocThWJsChV — Mike Martignago (@MikeMartignago) May 26, 2020

The Norwegian does so well to work the chance and the space, and you can tell that’s he’s shocked at how quick Davies is.

The goal from Joshua Kimmich will rightly take a lot of the plaudits after the game, but this could be just as important.