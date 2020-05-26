Video: Ex-Man Utd star faces backlash from these fans after criticising Paul Pogba

Teddy Sheringham appeared on Sky Sports on Tuesday and he had some strong views on current Man Utd star Paul Pogba which earned him a backlash.

As seen in the video below, the former United striker raised doubts over the French international’s ability to dig deep and to get his side out of trouble when the going gets tough, like Roy Keane did during his time at Old Trafford.

One could argue that the pair are completely different players and so the comparison makes little sense anyway, but Sheringham went on to add that while a bit of cockiness and arrogance in a player is fine, they need to know when the right time is to show that and when they need to roll up their sleeves too.

He doesn’t believe Pogba offers that while also questioning his desire, and added that he could be one to move on to allow Man Utd to get back to the top.

While some will perhaps agree with his points as Pogba has endured an inconsistent second spell with Man Utd after returning from a successful stint at Juventus, others clearly don’t agree with him at all and responded with the tweets below.

It seems Pogba is often the first Man Utd star to be singled out for criticism when things go wrong, and while that is perhaps to be expected given his quality, role in the side and the money he earns, it also often feels as though it’s unwarranted and unfair especially right now given the lockdown and the fact he’s played just eight games all season due to injury.

"He might be a talented boy but does he really dig deep?" Teddy Sheringham believes Manchester United should sell Paul Pogba this summer to move forward — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 26, 2020

Swear some of these words like “Roy Keane Factor” are made up for people like Pogba only to make him look bad in front of the media. Tf is a “Roy Keane Factor”?? — ?™ (@TheFergusonCode) May 26, 2020

You don’t have to be shouting and beating your chest To be giving your all to your club — Trey (@Saucymartial) May 26, 2020

Genuinely nobody cares what you think g — Dave (@dave9ii) May 26, 2020

Jesus Christ give a fuckin rest — Ben Instant Ramen Pearce (@BenPearceDJ) May 26, 2020

Just lost respect for another ex pro- this guy can’t catch a break — TomWhittingham24 (@whittingham24) May 26, 2020

Herebwe go again. Constant bashing. Why not look at some of your own English Players instead ???? — Corbin Alexander (@C0rbinAlexander) May 26, 2020

Don’t care, didn’t ask plus Ole’s goal was better than yours — J??.? (@JayUtd17) May 26, 2020

Another Ex-Utd player bashing Pogba, but never talked a single word about how shite English players like Lingard have performed for almost two seasons now. — Jan Z. (@KratosDaPeiniga) May 26, 2020

I mean with players like Jones, lingard and Andreas in the team they still focus on Pogba that’s really sad — Charles Carmichael ???? (@holam_wavy) May 26, 2020

Stop bringing up Roy Keane. It’s like comparing anyone to Messi and that being the barometer when it’s unrealistic. There will never be a another Roy Keane in world football! Pogba is a United player and most United fans are happy to have him here. — Amar Vijh (@AmarVijh) May 26, 2020

