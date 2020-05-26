Menu

Video: Ex-Man Utd star faces backlash from these fans after criticising Paul Pogba

Manchester United FC
Teddy Sheringham appeared on Sky Sports on Tuesday and he had some strong views on current Man Utd star Paul Pogba which earned him a backlash.

As seen in the video below, the former United striker raised doubts over the French international’s ability to dig deep and to get his side out of trouble when the going gets tough, like Roy Keane did during his time at Old Trafford.

One could argue that the pair are completely different players and so the comparison makes little sense anyway, but Sheringham went on to add that while a bit of cockiness and arrogance in a player is fine, they need to know when the right time is to show that and when they need to roll up their sleeves too.

He doesn’t believe Pogba offers that while also questioning his desire, and added that he could be one to move on to allow Man Utd to get back to the top.

While some will perhaps agree with his points as Pogba has endured an inconsistent second spell with Man Utd after returning from a successful stint at Juventus, others clearly don’t agree with him at all and responded with the tweets below.

It seems Pogba is often the first Man Utd star to be singled out for criticism when things go wrong, and while that is perhaps to be expected given his quality, role in the side and the money he earns, it also often feels as though it’s unwarranted and unfair especially right now given the lockdown and the fact he’s played just eight games all season due to injury.

 

