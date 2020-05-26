Video: Thomas Muller’s hilarious description of Bayern ace Alphonso Davies, also labelled ‘fast as f***’ by watching star

Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller had a brilliant way to sum up teammate Alphonso Davies after their win over rivals Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.

Joshua Kimmich’s first-half goal was enough to seal the victory for the visitors as they moved seven points clear at the top of the Bundesliga table.

However, there was also a crucial moment prior to that where Erling Haaland appeared to be in behind and had a great chance to break the deadlock himself.

While it looked as though he had plenty of time to set himself and take the shot, Davies appeared out of nowhere after making up ground in ridiculous time to snuff the danger out.

As seen in the video below, Muller summed him up perfectly as he described him as the ‘Bayern roadrunner’, and even treated us to some sound effects too.

Meanwhile, Inter striker Romelu Lukaku is clearly impressed by the 19-year-old’s speed too, as seen in his tweet below…

Thomas Müller just summed up Alphonso Davies perfectly ? "Meep! Meep! Meep! The roadrunner steals the ball" pic.twitter.com/NElazaZGSB — ??Ja! Watch the Bundesliga live on BT Sport?? (@btsportfootball) May 26, 2020

Alphonso davies is fast as f*** — R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) May 26, 2020

? 22mph top speed

???? 42 sprints recorded Alphonso Davies is the real life Road Runner ?#DerKlassiker pic.twitter.com/2FmoF2Zaho — ??Ja! Watch the Bundesliga live on BT Sport?? (@btsportfootball) May 26, 2020

