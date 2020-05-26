Reserve Chelsea goalkeeper, Willy Caballero, has told how the first-team squad will not put pressure on one of their team-mates to return to action before he’s ready.

The Sun report that N’Golo Kante was given permission last week not to train, because of his fear of contracting coronavirus, and this is a situation that might well last until the end of the 2019/20 campaign.

It’s said that Kante’s decision comes as a result of his brother dying on the eve of the 2018 World Cup, and his own training ground collapse a few months earlier.

“It’s very understandable,” Caballero said to TNT Sports and cited by The Sun.

“He tested negative for Covid-19 but he had a bad time of it during quarantine with symptoms of the virus that gave him that fear.

“We respect him and we’ll wait until he feels comfortable because the truth is that to do what we’re doing you have to feel okay and feel confidence and after we start again, we have to all go forward together.

“N’Golo is a very humble and hard-working person who is always smiling and and he must have his reasons to lift up his hand and say what he’s said.”

At present, Frank Lampard’s side find themselves five points behind third-placed Leicester City, and only three ahead of Manchester United.

With every point still to play for, the Blues need their best players available for the run-in, but equally, all clubs need to be showing a more human side over the next few weeks.

It’s only right that Kante’s wishes are respected.